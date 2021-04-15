POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rocket lands near Erbil airport, no casualties reported
Rocket lands near Erbil airport, no casualties reported
Erbil International Airport, in northern Iraq, has been targeted in an attack. Officials say a drone dropped explosives near US forces stationed at the airport late on Wednesday. A Turkish soldier was killed in a separate attack on a Turkish military base near the town of Bashiqa. Tallha Abdulrazaq, Counterterrorism and security analyst, and a researcher at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute explains why. #Erbilairport
April 15, 2021
