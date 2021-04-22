Iran’s Natanz Explosion

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
If the fire and blackout at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility was an act of sabotage, it wouldn't be the first time the country's nuclear programme was targeted. A decade ago a sophisticated cyberattack known as Stuxnet destroyed the site's delicate centrifuges. And late last year, Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated. Both attacks have been linked to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to do whatever it takes to stop Tehran from producing a nuclear weapon. But Iran's Foreign minister says this latest breach will not thwart his country's nuclear ambitions. In fact, Iran says they now have the upper hand in indirect talks with the United States and other European powers in Vienna this week, aimed at trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal. Meanwhile Iran now plans to produce uranium enriched to 60 percent by next week, bringing it closer than ever to building a weapons-grade nuclear stockpile Guests: Patrick Clawson Director of Research at the Washington Institute and the Viterbi Program on Iran and US Policy Setareh Sadeqi Political Analyst and Researcher in North American Studies Holly Dagres Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Focusing on Iran
April 22, 2021
