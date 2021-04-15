BizTech Share

Turkey to roll-out local COVID-19 vaccine in coming months | Money Talks

Turkey ranks among the top-10 countries in the world in terms of the number of vaccinations it has administered. It may soon become one of a handful of nations with its own vaccine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey also plans to offer the jab to the rest of the world once the trials are completed. Selen Esencay reports from the Turkish city of Kayseri. #Turkey #Vaccine #COVID19