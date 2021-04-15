Cryptocurrency exchange valued at $86B in market debut | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Shares in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase soared before falling back to earth on their first day of trading. Their initial surge reflects investor excitement over the company. It's the only major bitcoin trading platform listed in the US. But its decline at the end of the first day of trading shows there's still plenty of scepticism over cryptocurrencies, and their place in the financial world. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on Coinbase's market debut, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #Cryptocurrency #Coinbase #MarketDebut