POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cryptocurrency exchange valued at $86B in market debut | Money Talks
07:16
BizTech
Cryptocurrency exchange valued at $86B in market debut | Money Talks
Shares in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase soared before falling back to earth on their first day of trading. Their initial surge reflects investor excitement over the company. It's the only major bitcoin trading platform listed in the US. But its decline at the end of the first day of trading shows there's still plenty of scepticism over cryptocurrencies, and their place in the financial world. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on Coinbase's market debut, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #Cryptocurrency #Coinbase #MarketDebut
April 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?