US imposes new sanctions on Russia, expels 10 diplomats
04:24
World
US imposes new sanctions on Russia, expels 10 diplomats
The United Sates has imposed new sanctions on Russia. Washington accuses Moscow of launching a massive cyberattack last year and interfering in November’s presidential election. President Joe Biden says the measures aim to deter what he calls Russia’s harmful foreign activities. Moscow denies all the allegations and says it will respond in kind. David B Des Roches, associate professor at the Near East South Asia Center, explains. #Russiasanctions
April 16, 2021
