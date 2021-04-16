POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Wants a Peaceful Black Sea
13:37
World
Turkey Wants a Peaceful Black Sea
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Istanbul amid escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. The meeting came amid concerns that Russia was massing troops in Russian-annexed Crimea and around the eastern Ukraine conflict zone. Erdogan has called for a diplomatic resolution of tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the long-running conflict in Donbass. He also stressed that Turkey’s primary goal is to make the Black Sea region a basin of peace. So what exactly is happening in eastern Ukraine and is a diplomatic solution possible? Guests: Mehmet Ali Ugur Assistant Professor at Yalova University Alexander Titov Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast
April 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?