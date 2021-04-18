POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cape Verde's economy struggles amid fall in tourist arrivals
02:17
World
Cape Verde's economy struggles amid fall in tourist arrivals
Voters in Cape Verde head to the polls on Sunday in closely contested legislative elections. The ruling Movement for Democracy party is pitched against The African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde. Both parties' campaigns have been centred on the pandemic and its impact on the tourism-reliant economy. As Natasha Hussain reports, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs. #CapeVerdeElection
April 18, 2021
