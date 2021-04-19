POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Sanjay Panda Indian Ambassador To Turkey
23:32
World
One on One - Sanjay Panda Indian Ambassador To Turkey
Two countries both regional powers with strong leaders, growing economies and unique geo-political significance. #India and Turkey have a lot in common and a lot to gain from strong mutual relations but in recent years they've hit a rough patch. Turkey's close ties with Pakistan have caused a rift between the two countries. Melinda Nucifora talks to Indian Ambassador to Turkey Sanjay Panda One on One.
April 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?