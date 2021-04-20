POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia, New Zealand launch quarantine-free travel bubble | Money Talks
03:18
BizTech
Australia, New Zealand launch quarantine-free travel bubble | Money Talks
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic was declared, Australians and New Zealanders can travel between the two countries without undergoing mandatory quarantine. The Trans-Tasman route is the world's second travel bubble, after Taiwan and Palau. And as Laila Humairah reports, it's fuelling optimism of a revival of tourism in the region. #Tourism #QuarantineFreeTravel #Australia #NewZealand
April 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?