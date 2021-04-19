POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cubans hope for easing of US sanctions as Castro era ends | Money Talks
08:00
BizTech
Cubans hope for easing of US sanctions as Castro era ends | Money Talks
As Raul Castro steps down as head of Cuba's ruling Communist Party, hopes are high for a policy reset with the Biden administration. The island is reeling from a severe economic crisis due to crippling US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. Floyd Cush reports. We spoke to Remi Piet in Miami. He's a senior partner at the emerging markets consultancy, Embellie Advisory, who specialises in the Americas. #CubaEconomy #RaulCastro #CommunistParty
April 19, 2021
