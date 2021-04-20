World Share

UK ASYLUM PLAN: Fair treatment of refugees?

They come often by boat, dangerous crossings arranged by people smugglers; and yet more and more are entering the UK illegally. The government says that has to stop. So it’s come up with changes to the way claims for asylum work. How fair is the new system? Guests: Catherine Woollard Secretary General at the European Council on Refugees and Exiles Ala Sirriyeh Senior Lecturer in Sociology at Lancaster University Andre Walker Political Commentator Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.