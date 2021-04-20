POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Research: Link between poor sleep and early death in women
Research: Link between poor sleep and early death in women
New research has found women who wake during the night are more likely to die prematurely - and suffer from a raft of illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes and infertility. The study from Maastricht University in the Netherlands analysed the sleeping habits of 8,000 adults. It found a link between poor sleep and an increased risk of death. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #Sleep
April 20, 2021
