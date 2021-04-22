POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil’s Coronavirus Crisis
From the very beginning, President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the coronavirus. In fact, he once called the deadly disease a little flu. But a year later, more than 300 thousand Brazilians have lost their lives to COVID-19, and many believe the president is to blame. Despite having the second-highest death toll in the world, Bolsonaro has refused to order a nationwide lockdown, claiming the economic impact would be more devastating than the virus itself. But not all Brazilians agree with that theory, and anger around the president's handling of the pandemic is growing. Add the health crisis to an economy struggling to recover and massive political tensions, and Brazil could be sailing into the perfect storm Guests: Marcio Coimbra President of the Economic Freedom Foundation Julio Morais Chief of Executive Office at the Public Administration Institute Brian Mier TeleSUR English Correspondent and Editor of Brasil Wire
April 22, 2021
