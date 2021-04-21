POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ and ‘Collective’ Nominated for Oscars
This episode looks at the two films from the Balkans that have been nominated for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards this year. The first one is 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' from Bosnia and Herzegovina that retells the story of the Srebrenica genocide. We speak to one of the main actors in the movie, Boris Ler. And Semir Sejfovic explores Bosnia’s film industry from Sarajevo. The second Oscar-nominated film is a Romanian documentary called 'Collective', about a journalistic investigation that uncovers a vast healthcare fraud in the wake of the Bucharest nightclub fire in 2015 which killed 64 people. 'Collective' is also nominated for Best Feature Documentary. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp
April 21, 2021
