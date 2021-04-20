POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European Super League could be stopped before first whistle | Money Talk
Governments and football governing bodies are threating to punish rich European clubs who have signed up to an exclusive Super League, arguing it will damage the game. Despite the widespread anger, the renegade group remains determined to push ahead, saying it will benefit the sport and is threatening legal action if their move is blocked. They're also confident that the quality of the competition will win the approval of fans. Paolo Montecillo has the latest. We spoke to Kieran Maguire. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #EuropeanSuperLeague #UEFA #FootballFans
April 20, 2021
