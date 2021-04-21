POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder and manslaughter
00:56
World
Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter. The white former Minneapolis police officer was filmed pinning an African-American man, George Floyd, by the neck last year. The incident sparked a worldwide movement against racism, and a re-examination of the way police operate in the US. 45-year-old Chauvin could be sent to prison for decades. NBC's Jay Gray has more. #DerekChauvinTrial
April 21, 2021
