BizTech Share

Netflix shares fall after disappointing Q1 results | Money Talks

Netflix shares fell as much as 11 percent, after its first quarter report fell short of expectations. The weak results came off the back of a record year for the company, which was boosted by coronavirus lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. With other streaming services catching up fast, Netflix wants to keep its subscribers logged on by ramping up original content. We spoke to Natan Edelsburg in New York. He's Chief Operating Officer at PR management platform, Muck Rack. #Netflix #Streaming #Subscribers