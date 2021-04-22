POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has China made new promises to fight climate change?
07:11
World
Has China made new promises to fight climate change?
US President Joe Biden has pledged to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030. He is hosting 40 leaders for a virtual summit on the climate crisis. UN officials are hoping America's return to climate talks will re-energise efforts to reduce global emissions. Svein Tveitdal , former UN environment programme director weighs in on the climate summit and China’s commitment to change. #Climatecrisis
April 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?