World Share

Epstein lawyer 'He DOES know a lot of people... Bill Clinton, Bill Gates'

Alan Dershowitz tells Nexus “I’ve nothing to hide!” “I was only on the island once”. And “Bill Clinton passed me the phone.. it was Jeffrey Epstein...” we also ask Professor Dershowitz what he noticed about Ghislaine Maxwell when he met her and if she’ll make it to trial or if she will simply disappear.... CLICK HERE FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH ALAN DERSHOWITZ: https://youtu.be/nJb7lcOuBR0