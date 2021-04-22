POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia says it will withdraw troops from Ukrainian border
Russia has announced it will withdraw soldiers involved in military drills on its border with Ukraine. Ukraine says it is monitoring the situation in its eastern regions after the Russian announcement. It comes after weeks of tension with Kiev over the buildup of troops. The Russian defence ministry says they have successfully completed a snap inspection of troops over their combat readiness. They will withdraw from the area on Friday. Russia analyst, Alexander Titov weighs in. #Ukrainianborder
April 22, 2021
