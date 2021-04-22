BizTech Share

Global heating eats into US potato farmers' profits | Money Talks

The world's largest economy is already feeling the effects of the climate crisis. California has had to fight increasingly severe wildfires, states on the Gulf of Mexico are routinely bombarded by stronger hurricanes, and sunbelt regions like Texas and Oklahoma are getting hit with snowstorms. But in the Midwest, farmers say global heating has become a threat to one of America's favourite foods. Paolo Montecillo has the details. #GlobalHeating #PotatoFarming #ClimateChange