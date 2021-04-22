BizTech Share

Scientists plant 3D-printed corals to save Hong Kong's reefs | Money Talks

Hong Kong may be best known for its towering skyscrapers and its local cuisine, but some of the city's best kept secrets lie beneath its emerald waters. Scientists say its coral ecosystem is more diverse than those in the Caribbean Sea. But they're at risk of being completely wiped out due to a warming ocean. And as Laila Humairah reports, conservationists are going high-tech to rescue the fragile reefs. #HongKong #Reefs #3DCorals