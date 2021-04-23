Can Turkey and Greece Mend Ties?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias clashed at a joint news conference in Ankara. It was the first visit by a Greek Foreign Minister to Turkey since 2015. The tension-raising meeting began with hopes of improved relations but descended into an exchange of accusations from both sides. Although Turkey and Greece are NATO allies, they have found little common ground when it comes to the issues of competing claims in the Mediterranean, air space, energy resources, the treatment of refugees and Cyprus. The two countries also clashed over the identity issue of the Turkish minority in Greece’s Western region, Thrace. So how will the relations look moving forward? Guests: Ali Huseyinoglu Associate Professor at Trakya University Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University
April 23, 2021
