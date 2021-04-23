POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European Super League stopped before first whistle | Money Talks
05:20
BizTech
European Super League stopped before first whistle | Money Talks
The European Super League is over before it started. The proposed competition between Europe's top football clubs was going to be bank-rolled by JP Morgan and there were hopes it would bring-in billions of dollars for the teams. But just days after announcing the new league, nine of its 12 founding clubs called it quits after intense backlash from fans, as well as threats of sanctions from governments and football's governing bodies. Paolo Montecillo has more. Kieran Maguire is a sports finance expert at the University of Liverpool. He tell us more about the impact the Super League would've had on football #EuropeanSuperLeague #JPMorgan #UefaChampionsLeague
April 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?