09:12
BizTech
Spike in COVID-19 cases threatens US economy | Money Talks
Two months after COVID-19 cases peaked in the US, new infections are once again reaching record levels. The rapid spread of the disease is prompting inter-state travel restrictions and business closures in the worst-affected areas. Some governors are also halting plans to further ease lockdown measures, and that's raising the toll on the economy. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we were joined by Santosh Rao in Princeton, New Jersey. He' s head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #COVID19 #USeconomy #BusinessClosures
June 25, 2020
