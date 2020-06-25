BizTech Share

Lufthansa shareholders approve $10B bailout package | Money Talks

Germany's biggest air carrier is set to receive a financial lifeline that will help it ride out the worst slump in the industry's history. The government bailout for Lufthansa is expected to save thousands of jobs and keep the company from having to seek protection from its creditors. As Paolo Montecillo reports, Lufthansa's desperation illustrates the extent of the global aviation sector's problems. For more, we spoke to aviation industry analyst Heinrich Grossbongardt. He joined us from Hamburg. #Lufthansa #BailoutPackage #AviationIndustry