Civil unrest in Stuttgart shocks Germany: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
05:00
World
Civil unrest in Stuttgart shocks Germany: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: - Civil unrest breaks out in Stuttgart as people clash with police - Interior minister threatens to sue journalist for her article as freedom of speech debates arise - Second wave of COVID-19 feared in Germany as some regions go into full lockdown - German payments giant Wirecard accused of fraud, company declares insolvency - 'Toxic' statues find new home in Berlin museum Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.
June 26, 2020
