POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
70th Anniversary of Korean War
11:05
World
70th Anniversary of Korean War
Seventy years ago, Turkish troops joined a UN coalition to push back North Korean troops that attacked South Korea. The move marked the Turkish Republic's first overseas military operation and its eventual emergence as a military power. Turkish President Erdogan, marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, said it helped forge a special bond between Ankara and Seoul. So, what's next for the partnership between these two countries? Guests: Mesut Uyar Professor at Antalya Science University Se-Woong Koo Founder of Korea Expose​
June 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?