POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s New Operation Against PKK
14:13
World
Turkey’s New Operation Against PKK
Turkey launched a co-ordinated land and air assault on dozens of PKK positions inside northern Iraq. The strikes that began on June 15 came in direct response to attacks by the PKK terror group on Turkish military bases. Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the operations were meant to prevent future cross-border raids. So, how will this operation impact Turkey's long running war against the PKK? And how will it affect Ankara's ties with Baghdad? Guests: Talha Kose Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Tallha Abdulrazaq Researcher at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute
April 15, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?