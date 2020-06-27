June 27, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic a boon for private home rental market | Money Talks
Wanderlust is surging again as travel bans are slowly lifted and borders reopen. But with the risk of the coronavirus pandemic still looming and social distancing being the new normal, many holiday- makers are looking for more isolated alternatives to crowded hotels. As Sibel Karkus reports from Kalkan on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, this new trend means a boon for the private home rental market. TurkeyTourism #Lockdown #Villas
