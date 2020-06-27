POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus pandemic a boon for private home rental market | Money Talks
02:55
BizTech
Coronavirus pandemic a boon for private home rental market | Money Talks
Wanderlust is surging again as travel bans are slowly lifted and borders reopen. But with the risk of the coronavirus pandemic still looming and social distancing being the new normal, many holiday- makers are looking for more isolated alternatives to crowded hotels. As Sibel Karkus reports from Kalkan on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, this new trend means a boon for the private home rental market. TurkeyTourism #Lockdown #Villas
June 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?