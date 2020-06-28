World Share

Macron's party falters as France holds municipal elections

In France, polls are open for the second round of municipal elections, a month after coronavirus lockdowns were relaxed. The most important battle is between three candidates in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move party is facing defeat. His followers across the country seem to be fighting a losing battle to control town and city halls as the president's popularity is slipping. Iolo ap Dafydd reports.