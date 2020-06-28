POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US sets single-day record for cases for 5th consecutive day
02:41
World
US sets single-day record for cases for 5th consecutive day
The US has seen a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases in states that have begun reopening their businesses and beaches. The jump has forced several states - including Florida and Texas - to back-track and reimpose Covid-19 restrictions. The US is the hardest hit country in the world, with cases now surpassing 2.5 million. But as Natasha Hussain reports, health officials say the actual number of infections could be 10 times higher. #USCoronavirus #Florida #Texas #Pandemic
June 28, 2020
