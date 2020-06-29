Turkey tests first locally produced electric train | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's plans to become a global player in the railway industry are on track as factory tests on its first domestically produced electric train begin. The five-carriage locomotive with a seating capacity of 324 passengers is expected to cost 20 percent less than similar imported models. The Turkey Wagon Industry Corporation says the next phase of tests on the prototype will take place later this year. The country plans to spend about $17 billion on its railway systems in the next 10 years. #Turkey #ElectricTrain #Turke WagonIndustryCorporation
June 29, 2020
