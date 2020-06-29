Several killed as gunmen attack Karachi Stock Exchange | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least seven people have been killed in an attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Several gunmen had tried to enter the building in the heart of Karachi's financial district, but were shot dead by security guards. Pakistan has long been plagued by violence but attacks have become less frequent in recent years. As Sibel Karkus reports, the Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility. For more on this, Kamran Yousaf gave us the latest from Islamabad. #KarachiAttack #KarachiStockExchange #BalochistanLiberationArmy
June 29, 2020
