BizTech Share

Global COVID-19 infections reach 10M as new hotspots emerge | Money Talks

The spread of COVID-19 is not slowing. The Johns Hopkins University says infections have reached ten million. That's as new hotspots emerge in some countries, while others report signs of a second wave of infections. That means the worst economic crisis in nearly a century is far from over. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to the World Health Organization's spokesman Christian Lindmeier. He joined us from Geneva. #Coronavirus #InfectionRate #GlobalEconomy