POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel's Illegal Annexation: Washington wants final resolution to decades-long conflict
02:48
World
Israel's Illegal Annexation: Washington wants final resolution to decades-long conflict
The planned annexation is based on a proposal largely drawn up by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. It's unlikely to ever go ahead without at least tacit support from the US administration. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports on how Trump's presidency has deepened the ties between Washington and Israel. #AnnexationPlan #DonaldTrump #BenjaminNetanyahu
June 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?