UN discusses objections to Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The United Nations Security Council is meeting to discuss Egypt and Sudan's objections to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The countries are expected to reach an agreement over the disputed project in the next two weeks. Talks over the dam have stalled for nearly a decade. The dam could disrupt the flow of water from the Blue Nile River on which Ethiopia's neighbours heavily depend. Adesewa Josh has more. #NileDam #Ethiopia #BlueNileRiver