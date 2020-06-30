UK PM Johnson announces $6B infrastructure spending plan | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his first public speech since the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. He's outlined plans to kick-start the UK economy with a programme of public infrastructure building. He's also promised not to abandon his election promises to correct significant regional differences in the economy. His pledges come as new figures reveal the UK economy shrank by even more than expected in the first quarter. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #BorisJohnson #SpendingPlan #PublicInfrastructure
