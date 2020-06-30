Beijing passes new law in turning point for Hong Kong | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
08:03
China has passed a security law for Hong Kong that's set to bring the most radical changes to the financial hub since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago. The legislation has come into force, and it's already seen-off one Beijing's fiercest opponents in the city. As Sibel Karkus reports, the new law puts China on a collision course with Western countries and some business leaders. For more on this Roderic Wye joined us from London. He's an Associate Fellow of the Asia programme at Chatham House. #China #HongKong #SecurityLaw
June 30, 2020
