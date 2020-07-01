POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong marks 23 years since handover to China
World
Hong Kong marks 23 years since handover to China
Hong Kong marks 23 years of its handover from the UK to China. That’s a day after the new security law was signed by President Xi Jingping, which says people violating it will be tried on mainland China. Pro-democracy protests have started with hundreds being detained or arrested as Hong Kong residents fear Beijing is attempting to stifle the freedoms of the city. But China and the Hong Kong administration it backs, says the legislation does the exact opposite. China has criticised world leaders who have asked Beijing to reconsider its latest decision. Rahul Radhakrishnnan explains. Hong Kong Protests 🇭🇰 👉http://trt.world/13kv #HongKongHandover #ChinaSecurityLaw #XiJinping
July 1, 2020
