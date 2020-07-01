World Share

Extremism in America | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

It’s a moment of introspection in the United States, as statues and symbols celebrating leaders of the Confederacy are being debated, or toppled. While President Trump vows to jail ‘anarchists’ who remove the statues and warns his supporters against what he calls the radical left, far-right violent #extremism is on the rise in the US. As social media companies face mounting pressure to ban hate speech and law enforcement works to eradicate extremism on the streets and within its ranks, critics of President Trump accuse him of supporting, either tacitly or explicitly, some of the white supremecist ideas in an effort to prop up his base ahead of the November elections. How does the Trump campaign respond to these accusations and what can law enforcement do to root out racial discrimination within the police force? Guests: Jenna Ellis- Senior Legal Advisor for the Trump campaign & Attorney for President Donald Trump John Farmer, Jr.- Former New Jersey Attorney General & Director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University Art Acevedo- Houston Police Chief Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy