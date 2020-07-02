Estonia's Underwater Museum | The Louvre After Lockdown | Opera for Plants

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On this episode of Showcase; Unrecognisable Art Restoration of Murillo 00:37 Sara Crofts, Chief Executive of The Institute of Conservation​ 01:04 Bob Dylan's Historical Record on Charts 07:49 Rummu Quarry Became an Underwater Museum 09:45 Tezhip Mandala 12:53 The Louvre After Lockdown 15:01 The Hermitage Cats 17:50 Antoine de Saint-Exupery 22:26 Barcelona Opera House Reopens for Plants 23:45 #Murillo #Pandemic #LouvreMuseum
July 2, 2020
