Israel's Impending West Bank Annexation

The UN and the vast majority of the international community strongly condemned Israel's announcement that it wanted to annex parts of the West Bank, a territory at the heart of Palestinian hopes for a future state. But with the backing of the US, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was adamant to forge ahead. But now Israel's July 1 annexation plans are delayed. Is this pause a win for Palestinians? Or is Netanyahu still committed to seizing land? Guests: Nour Odeh​ Former Palestinian Authority Spokeswoman​ Gideon Levy Haaretz Journalist Arsen Ostrovsky International Human Rights Lawyer