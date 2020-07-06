POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel's Impending West Bank Annexation
Israel's Impending West Bank Annexation
The UN and the vast majority of the international community strongly condemned Israel's announcement that it wanted to annex parts of the West Bank, a territory at the heart of Palestinian hopes for a future state. But with the backing of the US, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was adamant to forge ahead. But now Israel's July 1 annexation plans are delayed. Is this pause a win for Palestinians? Or is Netanyahu still committed to seizing land? Guests: Nour Odeh​ Former Palestinian Authority Spokeswoman​ Gideon Levy Haaretz Journalist Arsen Ostrovsky International Human Rights Lawyer
July 6, 2020
