POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tucker Carlson: Controversial news commentator gets highest ratings
01:29
World
Tucker Carlson: Controversial news commentator gets highest ratings
Tucker Carlson, renowned for his controversial news commentary, earned the highest ratings for a news programme despite his problematic comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Statues Taken Down 👉http://trt.world/13fz Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Death of George Floyd 👉 http://trt.world/13qz #TuckerCarlson #FoxNews #BlackLivesMatter
July 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?