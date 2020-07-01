World Share

Israel's Annexation of the West Bank Explained

*Correction: At 2:41, the on-screen graphic reads ‘5,000 Palestinians.’ This figure should read ‘65,000’ as stated by the presenter. Israel plans to announce its annexation of the Jordan Valley and the northern part of the Dead Sea. The Palestinian people, already occupied and denied their basic human rights for more than 70 years, are set to lose more land and more rights. Palestine: 50 Years of Occupation 🇵🇸 👉http://trt.world/135y Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 #annex #annexation #PeacePlan