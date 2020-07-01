POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Revamped US-Mexico-Canada trade deal comes into effect | Money Talks
Revamped US-Mexico-Canada trade deal comes into effect | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has fulfilled one of his 2016 presidential election campaign promises - reaching what he calls the "most important trade deal ever made by the US". The agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada promises to create nearly 600,000 jobs and generate up to $235 billion in economic activity. Katie Gregory has more details on the new USMCA. #USMCA #TradeDeal #DonaldTrump
July 1, 2020
