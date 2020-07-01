POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US buys world's supply of key COVID-19 drug remdesivir | Money Talks
01:45
BizTech
US buys world's supply of key COVID-19 drug remdesivir | Money Talks
Shares in Pfizer have jumped after the pharmaceutical giant said one of its four coronavirus vaccine trials showed positive results. That's raising hopes for a breakthrough that could get the pandemic under control. As the race for a vaccine heats up, some drugs have been shown to help patients recover from COVID-19. However, the supplies of one such antiviral -- a product called remdesivir -- have been snapped up almost exclusively by the United States. Francis Collings reports. #Remdesivir #Covid19 #Vaccine
July 1, 2020
