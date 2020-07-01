BizTech Share

Big brands boycott Facebook over content policy | Money Talks

Facebook is losing friends, and many of them have very deep pockets. A third of the world's biggest advertisers are pulling ads from its platforms over the company's refusal to take down divisive content and hate speech. The social media giant says removing such posts would violate freedom of expression. It's already cost co-founder Mark Zuckerberg billions of dollars, and the advertiser revolt could force a reboot of its online content. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Nandini Jammi joined us from Washington DC. She's the co-founder of Sleeping Giants, which is one of the organisations behind the campaign to boycott Facebook. And in Hong Kong, we spoke to Greg Paull, co-founder of the marketing consultancy firm, R3 Worldwide. #Facebook #ContentPolicy #SocialMediaAdvertising