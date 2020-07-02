POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kashmiri civilian killed by Indian security forces – family
02:08
World
Kashmiri civilian killed by Indian security forces – family
A 65-year-old Kashmiri civilian was shot dead in India-administered Kashmir. The victim, identified as Bashir Ahmed Khan, was accompanied by his 3-year-old grandson, whose picture sitting on his grandfather's dead body went viral and sparked anger in the Muslim-majority region. Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #KashmirKilling #SoporeKilling #Kashmir
July 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?