BizTech Share

President Trump hails jobs market rebound amid pandemic | Money Talks

Millions of Americans returned to work in June, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's as states began reopening following months of lockdowns. The US added 4.8 million jobs during the month, far exceeding economists' expectations. It's the second month of gains since more than 20 million jobs were lost in April. For more, I'm joined by Gene Epstein in New York. He's Director and Moderator of the Soho House Forum and former economics editor at Barron's. #USJobs #Coronavirus #DonaldTrump